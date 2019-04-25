https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Man-fatally-struck-by-semi-at-Minneapolis-13795304.php
Man fatally struck by semi at Minneapolis recycling facility
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man has been struck and killed by a semi at a Minneapolis recycling facility.
Authorities say the man was conducting business at Re-Alliance Iron and Metal Thursday morning when he was hit by the semi that was backing up.
Police spokesman John Elder says the semi driver is cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired.
