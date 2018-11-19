Man faces charges after Indiana crash kills 2 young people

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A man is facing charges after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle in central Indiana, killing two young people and injuring three others.

The Howard County sheriff's department says 26-year-old Treundon Johnson of Logansport was heading eastbound early Sunday on U.S. highway 35 and crossed the center line.

Johnson had what were described as minor injuries. He's jailed on preliminary charges including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless homicide. Authorities say he had a suspended license.

Court records Monday didn't list a lawyer for him.

The department says 16-year-old Auden Wayne Myers and 17-year-old Haley Marie Begley, who were passengers in the other vehicle, died. The 18-year-old driving that vehicle and two passengers, ages 16 and 17, were hospitalized. All were from Logansport.