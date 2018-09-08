Man dies while participating in charity bike ride

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A cyclist has died during a charity ride in New Haven.

The Connecticut Post reports that the 58-year-old man who was participating in the Closer to Free ride died suddenly Saturday morning.

Yale New Haven Hospital and the charity said in a statement it was saddened to hear of the man's death, but provided no other details.

Now in its eighth year, the ride raises money for Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. Riders can choose from several routes ranging in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles.