Man dies in boating accident on Connecticut River
HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man has died in a boating accident on the Connecticut River.
Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police responded to the accident near Haddam Meadows State Park around 3:20 p.m. Friday. The victim, from Higganum, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. He has not been identified.
An investigation is continuing.
