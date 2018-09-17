https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Man-dies-at-western-Nebraska-railroad-yard-13235375.php
Man dies at western Nebraska railroad yard
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man died after an incident at Union Pacific's railroad yard in western Nebraska's North Platte.
Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs says the incident occurred Saturday morning and involved a North Platte man who worked for a UP contactor.
Another UP representative, Raquel Espinoza, said Monday that the man worked for a fueling contractor. She didn't provide his name or specifics about the accident.
An investigation is continuing.
