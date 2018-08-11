Man dies after pulled from lake during Cleveland Triathlon

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 75-year-old man competing in the swimming portion of the Cleveland Triathlon was found unconscious in Lake Erie and later died.

WKYC-TV reports USA Triathlon has confirmed the death of Oklahoma native Jim Hix on Saturday morning in Cleveland.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a crew saw Hix floating in the water and tried to revive him onboard a boat. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Hix won the duathlon national championship for his age group last year and has represented the U.S. at international events.

A cause of death hasn't yet been determined.