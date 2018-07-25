Man charged with larceny, forgery

NEW CANAAN — A 65-year-old West Haven man was charged with forgery and larceny after turning himself to New Canaan police July 21, following a warrant for his arrest.

New Canaan police looked into a complaint filed March 18 by a Forest Street business that reported a missing check that had been cashed for $20,000. Upon investigating the matter, police found Hugh Jones had cashed the check at a Chase bank in Bridgeport. An arrest warrant was then issued for Jones.

Jones posted $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

