Man charged with fleeing crash scene

NEW CANAAN — A New Canaan resident who allegedly fled the scene after hitting another vehicle near the intersection of East Avenue and New Norwalk Road, was charged with evading responsibility and following too closely.

New Canaan police responded to a call from a person struck by John Stomber’s car at 8:20 p.m. last Friday near East Avenue and New Norwalk Road. The person who reported the accident provided officers with Stomber’s license plate number, leading them to the suspect’s Carter Street residence.

Following an investigation, officers determined Stomber, 64, had been driving the suspected vehicle that had fled the scene after the crash. Stomber was taken into custody, posted $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

