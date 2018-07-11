Man charged with disorderly conduct, assault of elderly victim

NEW CANAAN — A 42-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct and assault of an elderly victim on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report regarding a dispute between two occupants at a Seminary Street residence at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Following an investigation of the matter, officers charged Jed Stewart with disorderly conduct and assault of an elderly victim.

Stewart was issued a misdemeanor summons. He was arrested and released upon promise to appear for a July 11 court date.

No further information was disclosed as the matter was domestic in nature.