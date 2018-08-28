Man charged after threatening victim with knife

NEW CANAAN — A 33-year-old Ridgefield man allegedly threatened to harm a victim with a knife early Monday morning.

New Canaan police responded to reports of a dispute at a Cross Street residence at 12:48 a.m. on Aug. 27. Officers found Rosbel Sanchez and the victim had had a verbal dispute over money and that Sanchez had threatened to take a knife from the kitchen to harm the victim. When officers arrived at the house, Sanchez was not in possession of a knife.

Sanchez was taken to police headquarters and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening. He was released on $5,000 bond and was issued an Aug. 27 court date.

