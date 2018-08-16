Man arrested for stalking, harassment

NEW CANAAN — A New Canaan resident was arrested by police for sending a series of sexually explicit emails to another person.

On Aug. 15, officers received a complaint from a victim who had received harassing emails over the past few weeks. Following an investigation into the incident, police went to Glen Cohen’s residence on Glen Drive and arrested him on charges of stalking and harassment.

Cohen was held on a $200,000 bond and issued an Aug. 27 court date. To protect the victim, no further information will be provided by police

