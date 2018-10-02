Man arrested for DUI, falling asleep at the wheel

NEW CANAAN — Zachary Jackson, 37, was arrested after allegedly operating a truck while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a call about a truck stopped at a roadway on New Norwalk Road near Locust Avenue at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officers found Jackson, a New Canaan resident, asleep at the driver’s seat. When the officers detected alcohol in his breath, they issued Jackson a sobriety test, which he subsequently failed.

Jackson registered a 0.21 BAC and posted $250 bond after being processed at police headquarters. He was issued an Oct. 9 court date and charged with illegally operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

