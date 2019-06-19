Man accused of voting in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of voting in the state and in Massachusetts during the November 2016 general election.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young says 80-year-old Charles Cartier Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with knowingly casting ballots in both Madison, New Hampshire, and Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Cartier was released without bail. He will be arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court on June 28. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer and there was no listed phone number for him.

Cartier is one of several people charged with voter fraud since the state hired an investigator in 2017 to enforce voting laws.