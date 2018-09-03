Major oil companies want King County climate case tossed

SEATTLE (AP) — Five major oil companies want a climate change lawsuit by King County thrown out.

The county sued BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell in May, saying they intentionally produce and market fossil fuels that they know will exacerbate global warming, damaging the county's interests. The county alleged claims that include trespass and nuisance.

In a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit Friday, the companies said global warming is a global and national issue — not a local trespass or nuisance matter. Further, they argued that Congress and the federal government have tried to strike a balance between energy independence, economic interests and environmental protection, and that the county's lawsuit would improperly upend national policy.

The companies noted that within the last five weeks, federal courts have dismissed similar claims filed by New York and Oakland.