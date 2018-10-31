Mainers face deadline for requesting absentee ballots

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Voters in Maine are facing a deadline to request absentee ballots for the Nov. 6 election.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says ballots are available through Thursday, Nov. 1. Voters must return ballots to election clerks by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday's ballot will include four bond issues worth $200 million. Voters face a citizens' initiative question to raise taxes to provide universal homecare.

Voters will elect a U.S. senator, governor, two Congressional representatives, state lawmakers and certain county officers. Votes cast for withdrawn candidates such as independent Alan Caron won't count.

Voters who don't request an absentee ballot by Thursday could only vote Election Day.

Thursday is also the last day for in-person absentee voting at town halls.

Voters don't need to provide a reason to vote absentee.