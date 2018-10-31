Mainers can sign up to purchase individual health insurance

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Mainers can soon sign up to purchase health insurance plans on the individual market.

Maine Bureau of Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa said Maine residents have between November 1 and Dec. 15 to purchase or change such plans.

Cioppa called rate increases modest overall. The re-launch of a reinsurance program means some rates have actually decreased.

The program will reduce insurers' risk and keep overall rate increases lower. Individuals who've faced large increases without subsidies in recent years are also expected to get assistance.

Insurer Anthem will again sell plans on the exchange for 2019. Maine Community Health Options and Harvard Pilgrim will again sell such plans.

Cioppa is urging consumers to start the process soon to leave time to research and compare plans.