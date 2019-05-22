Maine weighs taking guns from some individuals

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine could allow police to take guns from certain individuals as part of Democratic-led calls for firearm control.

The Legislature's Judiciary Committee is set to work on the bill Wednesday.

Supporters including Portland's interim police chief say Maine must keep firearms out of the hands of people in crisis. Advocates point to domestic violence homicides and Maine's rising firearm suicides .

Critics warn of governmental overreach infringing on constitutional rights and say Maine's crime rates are low.

Gun control efforts have faced odds in the largely rural state, where hunters tout a long history of responsible gun ownership.

Voters defeated a question on universal background checks backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2016. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has said Maine should respect the people's will on the issue.