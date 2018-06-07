Maine to provide public access to online court records

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's chief justice says court records will be available to the public — for a fee — when they go online as part of a $15 million system.

Chief Justice Leigh Saufley said Thursday the new system will be internet-based, allowing remote access to court documents, such as schedules, motions and decisions.

She compared it to the federal judiciary's online record system that has been in place for years. Subscribers pay a per-page fee under that system.

Saufley made the unexpected announcement as a hearing on proposed rules submitted by a task force on transparency and privacy got underway in Augusta.

News organizations including The Associated Press were advocating for open access after a task force recommended against making documents public.