Maine to meet public over contested Ellsworth dam relicense

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are slated to meet with the public in the Down East portion of the state to discuss a dam relicensing proposal that has met resistance.

The Tuesday meeting concerns a hydroelectric dam located on the Union River in Ellsworth. It's expected to focus on water quality certification for the dam.

The Bangor Daily News reports Black Bear Hydro Partners has applied to the federal government for a new operating license for the facility. Environmental groups have criticized the dam over large local fish kills.

The Downeast Salmon Federation and several other organizations have asked the state to hold a public hearing about the subject. Wednesday's event is a public meeting as opposed to a hearing.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Ellsworth High School.