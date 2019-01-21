Maine to award grants for local forestry projects

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine is awarding $90,000 to local governments and groups around the state for community forestry programs as part of its Project Canopy effort.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry awards the grants to municipalities, educational institutions, non-profit groups and others to help pay for the development and maintenance of community forestry. The department uses Project Canopy to spur communities to develop proposals that foster sustainable management of local forests and increase their own livability.

The project sent grants to Garland, Bethel and Bridgton last year for management planning of community forests and educational opportunities. Dexter, Waterville and Kennebunk received grants to help plant trees in downtowns and town parks.

Applications for the next round of grants are due by April 12.