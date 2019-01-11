Maine seeks ideas how to spend Farm Bill conservation money

UNION, Maine (AP) — Agriculture officials in Maine are looking for farmers, foresters and others to come forward with ideas about how to spend conservation funds from the federal Farm Bill in the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says local working groups for Knox and Waldo counties and Kennebec and Lincoln counties are tasked with making recommendations to the Natural Resources Conservation Service about how to use the money. The Knox/Waldo group is holding a meeting on Jan. 29 in Union and the Kennebec/Lincoln group is holding one on Feb. 5 in Augusta.

The Maine agriculture department says it's looking for people such as agriculture producers, loggers, woodland owners and environmental organizations to attend the meetings. The Farm Bill money is slated to be used for conservation on private lands.