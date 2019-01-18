https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Maine-man-killed-in-snowmobile-crash-13543988.php
Maine man killed in snowmobile crash
ROXBURY, Maine (AP) — Game wardens say a snowmobile operator died in a crash in Roxbury, becoming the second person killed in a snowmobile crash this season in Maine.
Wardens say 47-year-old Gregory Simmons, of Andover, Maine, was thrown from his snowmobile Thursday evening on a trail in the town north of Rumford.
Wardens believe he'd had dinner at a local restaurant and crashed while riding home. Another snowmobiler came upon the crash scene at about 9 p.m.
Game wardens say speed was likely a contributing factor to the crash. Simmons was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.
