Maine judge asks jurors why they skipped jury duty

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine judge is asking jurors why they skipped out of jury duty but says he's not looking to scold them.

The Portland Press Herald reports Somerset County Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen decided to gather about a dozen jurors and ask them why they ignored calls to jury duty.

Most jurors cited transportation conflicts and job responsibilities. One man said he had cancer, while cited problems with mail.

Under Maine law, jurors can receive stipends from $10 to $15 a day. Jurors who don't respond to court summons face fines or jail time.

The judge said courts can work with jurors to schedule their jury duty. He said if courts can't impanel a jury, it can clog a court docket or hurt a defendant's right to a speedy trial.