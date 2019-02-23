Maine governor faces higher-than-expected inauguration costs

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's new Democratic governor is facing higher-than-expected costs for her inauguration.

Gov. Janet Mills says her inaugural committee has brought in over $380,000 since Nov. 7. Meanwhile, her transition committee has brought in about $42,000.

Her biggest donors include paper companies, marijuana dispensaries, clean energy companies, health insurers, casinos and lobbying firms. A 2015 voter-approved law requires governors to disclose transition and inaugural donations until Jan. 31.

Her campaign's lawyer told ethics commission staffers that Mills' inaugural committee faces a "significantly higher" invoice than the quoted cost. The inauguration committee says it's negotiating a nearly $200,000 bill from Augusta's civic center.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Jonathan Wayne says staffers consider it "practical" to let Mills' committee keep fundraising after Jan. 31.

Commissioners could discuss the matter in March or April.