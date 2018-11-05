Maine gives potential marijuana consultants an extra week

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Consultants hoping to advise Maine on recreational marijuana sales have extra time to apply.

The deadline is Thursday for those applying to guide state agencies as they craft adult-use marijuana regulations and review Maine's medical marijuana program.

Mainers in 2016 voted to allow adult-use possession and retail sales of marijuana.

Adults over 21 can possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana. But lawmakers delayed sales, which won't become legal until agencies pass regulations and get legislative approval.

Maine must start accepting recreational marijuana applications 30 days after regulations are adopted.

Department of Administrative and Financial Services spokesman David Heidrich recently said rulemaking will begin once a consultant is hired.

Heidrich estimates a contract will be signed in December and start January.

Then, the department would complete regulations by April 30.