Maine emergency director steps down

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine emergency management director is stepping down.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Monday is thanking Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Suzanne Krauss for her service. Krauss is heading to the private sector for engineering company KBR, where she will work on multiple unmanned aircraft system platforms.

Mills has appointed MEMA Deputy Director Peter Rogers to serve as acting director.

Krauss has 24 years of military service. She's a 1995 graduate of Boston University's international relationships program and a 2017 graduate of the U.S. Naval War College master's program in national security and strategy studies. .