Maine could borrow to invest in green energy, infrastructure

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine could borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in renewable energy, infrastructure and workforce training.

The Legislature's appropriations committee plans to weigh such proposals early this week as the session nears adjournment. Voters in November would ultimately decide whether to approve such bonds.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has proposed a $239 million bond package that includes $50 million for economic development. That includes expanding access to broadband and boosting fishing and farming infrastructure.

Mills also proposes $19 million in borrowing to support career and technical education and training while also increasing access to child care services. Her proposal would also direct $105 million to infrastructure projects ranging from roads and bridges to a Gulf of Maine commercial fishing wharf.

Lawmakers also propose investing in research, development and commercialization.