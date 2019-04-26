Maine could allow bets on sports

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers could decide whether to allow sports betting in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs committee is set to hold hearings on several bills that could allow the practice Friday.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last year that cleared the way for any states to legalize sports betting if desired. Eight currently take wagers and many more are considering it.

New Jersey and Delaware are the only states where newly legalized sports betting met tax revenue projections.

Independent Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos's bill would allow federally recognized Indian tribes and others to conduct sports wagering. His bill would direct 24 percent of revenues to education funding.

Republican Rep. Dustin White proposes only allowing in-person bets on sports events.