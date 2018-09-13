Maine businesses to get help to use more renewable energy

WALPOLE, Maine (AP) — A barbecue restaurant in Freeport, an oyster farm in Walpole and a potato supplier in St. Agatha are among the Maine businesses receiving federal grants for renewable energy systems.

The grant of more than $430,000 is coming through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program. It will pay to purchase, construct and install solar panels or gear to convert wood into pellets.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the grants will help the businesses save money and reduce their environmental footprints. The businesses range from York County in southern Maine to the far northern reaches of the state. Grants are going to nine businesses total.