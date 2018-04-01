Maine bills aim to protect Obamacare provisions

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine would preserve key provisions from former President Obama's health care law under legislation headed to Republican Gov. Paul LePage's desk.

The bill would allow children younger than 26 years old to remain on their parents' health insurance policy. Democratic Sen. Troy Jackon's bill would prevent individual, group and blanket health plans from excluding individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Carriers could restrict enrollment in individual health plans to special and open enrollment periods.

The provisions would also apply to group health plans and health maintenance organization plans.

The House and Senate overrode the governor's veto of a separate bill to preserve preventative health services requirements under the federal health care law. LePage said he wouldn't sign into Maine law the same provisions he claims have made the Obama law a disaster.