Maine begins scallop fishing area closures for '18-'19

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Maine fishery regulators are shutting down a couple of scallop fishing areas for the first time this season.

Maine's home to some of the most lucrative scallops in the country, and the state maintains the population of the shellfish by closing some areas to fishing over the course of the season. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it's closing Machias and Little Machias Bays for the rest of the season.

The closures went into effect on Dec. 30.

Scallops constitute one of the most valuable fisheries in Maine, despite it having collapsed in the mid-2000s. State regulators say they brought the fishery back from the brink by using conservative management tactics, such as targeted closures. Last year's harvest was the largest in two decades.