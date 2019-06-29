Maine ag fair season heads to top of the state

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine's agricultural fair season is headed to its most northern destination, the site of the Northern Maine Fair.

The fair is taking place at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds in Presque Isle until July 3. It began on Friday and is billed by organizers as a "large family fair" that includes a lumberjack roundup, truck pulls, a demolition derby and rides and exhibits.

The fair takes place less than 15 miles from the Canadian border near Maine's potato country and it is a part of Maine's summer farm fair series. It's followed by the Houlton Fair, which also takes place in far northern Maine. That fair runs from July 4-7.

Maine fair season runs until early October, when it ends with the Fryeburg Fair.