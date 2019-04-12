https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Maine-Senate-approves-ban-on-e-cigs-from-schools-13763062.php
Maine Senate approves ban on e-cigs from schools
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has voted in support of a proposal to ban electronic smoking devices from schools in the state.
The Senate's approval came Thursday, a day after a committee unanimously supported the proposal by Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett of Cape Elizabeth. The proposal includes a prohibition on electronic cigarettes, electronic cigars, electronic hookahs or vape pens.
Maine Democrats say the proposal was inspired in part by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration statement from last year that said e-cigarette use among teenagers in America was growing to the point of becoming an epidemic.
The bill will face addition votes in the Senate and the Maine House of Representatives.
