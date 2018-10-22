Several powerful earthquakes strike off the shore of Canada

PORT HARDY, British Columbia (AP) — Several powerful earthquakes have been reported near Vancouver Island, Canada, including a magnitude 6.8.

The U.S. Geological Survey says several powerful quakes were reported Sunday evening. The of the depth the largest is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) and it struck about 149 miles (239 kilometers) west of Tofino, Canada.

Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the three larger quakes ranged from magnitude 6.5 to 6.8 and that there were possibly some smaller ones as well as some aftershocks. Vaughan says the quakes were lightly felt onshore and that as of now no injuries were reported.

The National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that a tsunami is "Not expected."