Madison police: Man flips car, claims he's uninvolved jogger

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison authorities say a 19-year-old man has been ticketed by police after flipping his car and then pretending to be a jogger.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the unidentified man made a lane change Tuesday evening at the same time as another car. The driver overcorrected, hit the shoulder and his car flipped over.

Police Chief Mike Koval says the suspect fled and removed some clothing but was caught by officers after first claiming to be an "uninvolved jogger." Officials ticketed the man for failure to have control, hit and run and operating after revocation.

Police say the man wasn't impaired.

