MTA declines to explain context for 'soiled train' message

NEW YORK (AP) — Riders of the New York City subway system are attempting to figure out an unusual service update while the Metropolitan Transportation Authority stresses they really don't want to know the details.

The NYCT Subway Twitter account tweeted about 9:30 a.m. Monday that northbound F and M trains were running express from W 4 St to 34 St "while we remove a soiled train from service at 14 St." WNBC-TV reports the account later notified followers that trains on the impacted line were running again normally with no other explanation.

MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying "we are big believers in descriptive, transparent announcements, but some things are best left unsaid in our opinion."

NYCT spokeswoman Sarah Meyer added that the car required a thorough cleaning.

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com