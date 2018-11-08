MO-StSen-Contested
64 of 64 precincts - 100 percent
x-Bob Onder, GOP (i) 52,145 - 60 percent
Patrice Billings, Dem 35,219 - 40 percent
120 of 120 precincts - 100 percent
x-Karla May, Dem 56,289 - 77 percent
Robert Crump, GOP 16,773 - 23 percent
109 of 109 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mike Bernskoetter, GOP 52,861 - 73 percent
Nicole Thompson, Dem 17,783 - 25 percent
Steven Wilson, Lib 1,520 - 2 percent
87 of 87 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mike Cierpiot, GOP (i) 41,094 - 55 percent
Hillary Shields, Dem 34,052 - 45 percent
103 of 103 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jeanie Riddle, GOP (i) 48,277 - 70 percent
Ayanna Shivers, Dem 20,384 - 30 percent
147 of 147 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dan Hegeman, GOP (i) 48,433 - 72 percent
Terry Richard, Dem 18,616 - 28 percent
65 of 65 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dan Brown, GOP (i) 41,985 - 70 percent
Ryan Dillon, Dem 17,839 - 30 percent
147 of 147 precincts - 100 percent
x-Cindy O'Laughlin, GOP 46,225 - 70 percent
Crystal Stephens, Dem 19,528 - 30 percent
63 of 63 precincts - 100 percent
x-Eric Burlison, GOP 62,247 - 74 percent
Jim Billedo, Dem 22,006 - 26 percent
42 of 42 precincts - 100 percent
x-Paul Wieland, GOP (i) 40,553 - 58 percent
Robert Butler, Dem 26,896 - 39 percent
Richie Camden, Lib 2,077 - 3 percent
145 of 145 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jill Schupp, Dem (i) 49,910 - 61 percent
Gregory Powers, GOP 30,494 - 37 percent
Jim Higgins, Lib 1,682 - 2 percent
103 of 103 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dave Schatz, GOP (i) 53,143 - 64 percent
John Kiehne, Dem 29,866 - 36 percent
120 of 120 precincts - 100 percent
x-Sandy Crawford, GOP (i) 53,659 - 79 percent
Joe Poor, Dem 14,113 - 21 percent
84 of 84 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lincoln Hough, GOP 34,506 - 53 percent
Charlie Norr, Dem 30,175 - 47 percent
80 of 80 precincts - 100 percent
x-Bill White, GOP 48,383 - 74 percent
Carolyn McGowan, Dem 15,125 - 23 percent
Conon Gillis, Grn 2,114 - 3 percent
54 of 54 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tony Luetkemeyer, GOP 38,648 - 52 percent
Martin Rucker, Dem 35,015 - 48 percent
AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:38