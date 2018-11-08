https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/MO-Senate-Cnty-13372294.php
MO-Senate-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the race for U.S. Senate.
|ODear
|Adair
|121
|Andrew
|143
|Atchison
|15
|Audrain
|166
|Barry
|234
|Barton
|97
|Bates
|183
|Benton
|166
|Bollingr
|32
|Boone
|832
|Buchanan
|617
|Butler
|147
|Caldwell
|102
|Callaway
|322
|Camden
|299
|CapeGirard
|231
|Carroll
|58
|Carter
|32
|Cass
|745
|Cedar
|91
|Chariton
|61
|Christian
|472
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|1,509
|Clinton
|190
|Cole
|446
|Cooper
|95
|Crawford
|164
|Dade
|69
|Dallas
|94
|Daviess
|56
|DeKalb
|98
|Dent
|92
|Douglas
|76
|Dunklin
|82
|Franklin
|826
|Gasconad
|120
|Gentry
|58
|Greene
|1,540
|Grundy
|65
|Harrison
|61
|Henry
|152
|Hickory
|79
|Holt
|28
|Howard
|86
|Howell
|234
|Iron
|49
|Jackson
|3,274
|Jasper
|805
|Jeffersn
|633
|Johnson
|234
|Knox
|49
|LaClede
|207
|Lafayett
|263
|Lawrence
|247
|Lewis
|343
|Lincoln
|539
|Linn
|104
|Livngstn
|80
|McDonald
|153
|Macon
|109
|Madison
|59
|Maries
|74
|Marion
|229
|Mercer
|19
|Miller
|137
|Misisipi
|49
|Moniteau
|90
|Monroe
|72
|Mntgmery
|85
|Morgan
|154
|NewMdrid
|48
|Newton
|551
|Nodaway
|168
|Oregon
|57
|Osage
|77
|Ozark
|61
|Pemiscot
|41
|Perry
|82
|Pettis
|272
|Phelps
|232
|Pike
|134
|Platte
|669
|Polk
|183
|Pulaski
|207
|Putnam
|19
|Ralls
|68
|Randolph
|189
|Ray
|254
|Reynolds
|31
|Ripley
|68
|St. Charl
|2,390
|St. Clair
|105
|StFrncoi
|447
|StL
|4,173
|StLCity
|885
|SteGnviv
|131
|Saline
|190
|Schuyler
|30
|Scotland
|29
|Scott
|101
|Shannon
|41
|Shelby
|45
|Stoddard
|93
|Stone
|177
|Sullivan
|30
|Taney
|287
|Texas
|134
|Vernon
|169
|Warren
|274
|Washngtn
|120
|Wayne
|71
|Webster
|197
|Worth
|9
|Wright
|110
|Totals
|33,142
AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:48
