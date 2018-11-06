https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/MO-House-7-Cnty-13367211.php
MO-House-7-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the race for U.S. House District 7.
|TP
|PR
|Long
|Scholcrft
|Brixey
|Barry
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|113
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jasper
|47
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McDonald
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newton
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Polk
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taney
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webster
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|332
|0
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-06-2018 12:28
View Comments