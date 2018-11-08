By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for Supreme Court.

Morgan Wilder
Alcona 544 2,242
Alger 411 1,277
Allegan 4,258 21,447
Alpena 1,515 5,324
Antrim 1,305 5,346
Arenac 631 2,558
Baraga 304 1,012
Barry 2,482 11,416
Bay 3,941 16,667
Benzie 837 3,355
Berrien 5,728 24,679
Branch 1,193 6,123
Calhoun 5,778 19,811
Cass 2,040 7,831
Charlevoix 1,256 5,455
Cheboygan 1,178 4,931
Chippewa 1,424 5,135
Clare 1,265 4,908
Clinton 2,617 13,546
Crawford 646 2,504
Delta 1,582 5,734
Dickinson 1,188 4,390
Eaton 4,328 18,584
Emmet 1,598 7,140
Genesee 15,998 56,480
Gladwin 1,121 4,182
Gogebic 647 2,052
Grand Trav 3,546 15,698
Gratiot 1,534 5,437
Hillsdale 1,442 7,247
Houghton 1,323 4,825
Huron 1,060 5,477
Ingham 10,634 38,492
Ionia 2,120 9,825
Iosco 1,091 4,465
Iron 595 1,859
Isabella 2,209 7,449
Jackson 5,465 23,545
Kalamazoo 9,600 40,857
Kalkaska 935 3,360
Kent 22,656 107,467
Keweenaw 119 412
Lake 552 1,928
Lapeer 3,402 16,418
Leelanau 1,131 5,077
Lenawee 3,834 15,430
Livingston 6,842 38,163
Luce 229 894
Mackinac 645 2,134
Macomb 28,979 130,473
Manistee 1,241 4,457
Marquette 2,894 9,457
Mason 1,624 5,701
Mecosta 1,490 6,206
Menominee 1,032 2,981
Midland 3,046 14,557
Missaukee 724 3,247
Monroe 5,203 22,626
Montcalm 2,191 9,808
Montmorenc 424 1,886
Muskegon 6,461 24,925
Newaygo 1,953 9,028
Oakland 43,450 193,222
Oceana 923 4,546
Ogemaw 968 3,452
Ontonagon 401 1,117
Osceola 1,101 4,129
Oscoda 371 1,530
Otsego 992 4,788
Ottawa 9,151 60,766
Presque I. 818 2,822
Roscommon 1,142 4,705
Saginaw 7,137 29,550
St. Clair 6,127 25,840
St. Joseph 2,161 8,926
Sanilac 1,494 6,965
Schoolcraf 374 1,295
Shiawassee 2,885 11,374
Tuscola 1,993 9,118
Van Buren 2,760 11,649
Washtenaw 10,193 44,696
Wayne 59,616 209,181
Wexford 1,353 5,993
Totals 359,451 1,511,604

AP Elections 11-08-2018 17:00