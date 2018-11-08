MI-House-Contested
500 of 500 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jack Bergman, GOP (i) 185,752 - 56 percent
Matthew Morgan, Dem 144,203 - 44 percent
321 of 321 precincts - 100 percent
x-Bill Huizenga, GOP (i) 169,349 - 55 percent
Rob Davidson, Dem 131,621 - 43 percent
Ronald Graeser, UST 5,239 - 2 percent
310 of 310 precincts - 100 percent
x-Justin Amash, GOP (i) 162,038 - 55 percent
Cathy Albro, Dem 124,981 - 42 percent
Ted Gerrard, UST 7,163 - 2 percent
380 of 380 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Moolenaar, GOP (i) 178,512 - 63 percent
Jerry Hilliard, Dem 106,539 - 37 percent
350 of 350 precincts - 100 percent
x-Daniel Kildee, Dem (i) 164,521 - 60 percent
Travis Wines, GOP 99,269 - 36 percent
Kathy Goodwin, WCP 12,645 - 5 percent
292 of 292 precincts - 100 percent
x-Fred Upton, GOP (i) 147,437 - 50 percent
Matt Longjohn, Dem 134,069 - 46 percent
Stephen Young, UST 11,923 - 4 percent
314 of 314 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tim Walberg, GOP (i) 158,885 - 54 percent
Gretchen Driskell, Dem 136,410 - 46 percent
308 of 308 precincts - 100 percent
x-Elissa Slotkin, Dem 172,878 - 51 percent
Mike Bishop, GOP (i) 159,804 - 47 percent
Brian Ellison, Lib 6,302 - 2 percent
David Lillis, UST 2,626 - 1 percent
304 of 304 precincts - 100 percent
x-Andy Levin, Dem 181,844 - 60 percent
Candius Stearns, GOP 112,309 - 37 percent
Andrea Kirby, WCP 6,862 - 2 percent
John McDermott, Grn 4,003 - 1 percent
333 of 333 precincts - 100 percent
x-Paul Mitchell, GOP (i) 182,870 - 60 percent
Kimberly Bizon, Dem 106,098 - 35 percent
Jeremy Peruski, NPA 11,373 - 4 percent
Harley Mikkelson, Grn 2,899 - 1 percent
291 of 291 precincts - 100 percent
x-Haley Stevens, Dem 181,706 - 52 percent
Lena Epstein, GOP 158,331 - 45 percent
Leonard Schwartz, Lib 5,793 - 2 percent
Cooper Nye, NPA 4,726 - 1 percent
299 of 299 precincts - 100 percent
x-Debbie Dingell, Dem (i) 199,690 - 68 percent
Jeff Jones, GOP 84,220 - 29 percent
Gary Walkowicz, WCP 6,691 - 2 percent
Niles Niemuth, NPA 2,200 - 1 percent
421 of 421 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rashida Tlaib, Dem 163,782 - 85 percent
Sam Johnson, WCP 21,978 - 11 percent
Etta Wilcoxon, Grn 7,903 - 4 percent
390 of 390 precincts - 100 percent
x-Brenda Lawrence, Dem (i) 210,973 - 81 percent
Marc Herschfus, GOP 45,539 - 17 percent
Philip Kolody, WCP 4,702 - 2 percent
