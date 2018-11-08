MI-House-5-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Kildee Wines Goodwin Arenac 17 17 2,858 3,307 400 Bay 46 46 24,522 18,577 2,514 Genesee 215 215 102,508 55,850 6,808 Iosco 18 18 5,004 5,794 640 Saginaw 44 44 26,615 11,790 1,906 Tuscola 10 10 3,014 3,951 377 Totals 350 350 164,521 99,269 12,645

AP Elections 11-08-2018 17:00