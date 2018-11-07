By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Massachusetts.
U.S. Senate
Elizabeth Warren (i), Dem
Governor
Charlie Baker (i), GOP
Attorney General
Maura Healey (i), Dem
Secretary of State
William Galvin (i), Dem
Treasurer
Deborah Goldberg (i), Dem
Auditor
Suzanne Bump (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Richard Neal (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Jim McGovern (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Lori Trahan, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Joseph Kennedy (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Katherine Clark (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 6
Seth Moulton (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 7
Ayanna Pressley, Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Stephen Lynch (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 9
Bill Keating (i), Dem
Question - 1 - Limit Nurse to Patient Ratio
No,
Question - 2 - Create Citizens Commission
Yes,
Question - 3 - Gender Identity Rights
Yes,
Governor's Council - District 1
Joseph Ferreira (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 2
Robert Jubinville (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 3
Marilyn Devaney (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 4
Christopher Iannella (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 5
Eileen Duff (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 6
Terrence Kennedy (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 7
Jennie Caissie (i), GOP
Governor's Council - District 8
Mary Hurley (i), Dem
State Senate - Brkshire,Hmpshire,Frnkln&Hampdn
Adam Hinds (i), Dem
State Senate - Bristol & Norfolk
Paul Feeney (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Bristol&Plymouth
Michael Rodrigues (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndBristol&Plymouth
Mark Montigny (i), Dem
State Senate - Cape & Islands
Julian Cyr (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Essex
Diana DiZoglio, Dem
State Senate - 2nd Essex
Joan Lovely (i), Dem
State Senate - 3rd Essex
Brendan Crighton (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Essex & Middlesex
Bruce Tarr (i), GOP
State Senate - 2nd Essex & Middlesex
Barry Finegold, Dem
State Senate - Hampden
James Welch (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Hampden & Hampshire
Eric Lesser (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Hampden & Hampshire
Donald Humason (i), GOP
State Senate - Hampshire,Franklin&Worcester
Joanne Comerford, Dem
State Senate - 1st Middlesex
Edward Kennedy, Dem
State Senate - 2nd Middlesex
Patricia Jehlen (i), Dem
State Senate - 3rd Middlesex
Michael Barrett (i), Dem
State Senate - 4th Middlesex
Cindy Friedman (i), Dem
State Senate - 5th Middlesex
Jason Lewis (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Middlesex & Norfolk
Cynthia Creem (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndMiddlesex&Norfolk
Karen Spilka (i), Dem
State Senate - Middlesex & Suffolk
Sal DiDomenico (i), Dem
State Senate - Middlesex & Worcester
James Eldridge (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk,Bristol & Plymouth
Walter Timilty (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk & Plymouth
John Keenan (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk & Suffolk
Michael Rush (i), Dem
State Senate - Plymouth & Barnstable
Vinny deMacedo (i), GOP
State Senate - 1st Plymouth & Bristol
Marc Pacheco (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Plymouth & Bristol
Michael Brady (i), Dem
State Senate - Plymouth & Norfolk
Patrick O'Connor (i), GOP
State Senate - 1st Suffolk
Nick Collins (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Suffolk
Sonia Chang-Diaz (i), Dem
State Senate - 1stSuffolk&Middlesex
Joseph Boncore (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndSuffolk&Middlesex
William Brownsberger (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Worcester
Harriette Chandler (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Worcester
Michael Moore (i), Dem
State Senate - Worcstr,Hampdn,Hampshr&Middlesx
Anne Gobi (i), Dem
State Senate - Worcester & Middlesex
Dean Tran (i), GOP
State Senate - Worcester & Norfolk
Ryan Fattman (i), GOP
State House - 1st Barnstable
Timothy Whelan (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Barnstable
William Crocker (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Barnstable
David Vieira (i), GOP
State House - 4th Barnstable
Sarah Peake (i), Dem
State House - 5th Barnstable
Randy Hunt (i), GOP
State House - Barnstable,Dukes&Nantucket
Dylan Fernandes (i), Dem
State House - 1st Berkshire
John Barrett (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Berkshire
Paul Mark (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Berkshire
Tricia Farley-Bouvier (i), Dem
State House - 4th Berkshire
William Pignatelli (i), Dem
State House - 1st Bristol
Jay Barrows (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Bristol
James Hawkins (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Bristol
Shaunna O'Connell (i), GOP
State House - 4th Bristol
Steven Howitt (i), GOP
State House - 5th Bristol
Patricia Haddad (i), Dem
State House - 6th Bristol
Carole Fiola (i), Dem
State House - 7th Bristol
Alan Silvia (i), Dem
State House - 8th Bristol
Paul Schmid (i), Dem
State House - 9th Bristol
Christopher Markey (i), Dem
State House - 10th Bristol
William Straus (i), Dem
State House - 11th Bristol
Christopher Hendricks, Dem
State House - 12th Bristol
Norman Orrall, GOP
State House - 13th Bristol
Antonio Cabral (i), Dem
State House - 14th Bristol
Elizabeth Poirier (i), GOP
State House - 1st Essex
James Kelcourse (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Essex
Leonard Mirra (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Essex
Andres Vargas (i), Dem
State House - 4th Essex
Bradford Hill (i), GOP
State House - 5th Essex
Ann-Margaret Ferrante (i), Dem
State House - 6th Essex
Jerald Parisella (i), Dem
State House - 7th Essex
Paul Tucker (i), Dem
State House - 8th Essex
Lori Ehrlich (i), Dem
State House - 9th Essex
Donald Wong (i), GOP
State House - 10th Essex
Daniel Cahill (i), Dem
State House - 11th Essex
Peter Capano, Dem
State House - 12th Essex
Thomas Walsh (i), Dem
State House - 13th Essex
Theodore Speliotis (i), Dem
State House - 14th Essex
Christina Minicucci, Dem
State House - 15th Essex
Linda Campbell (i), Dem
State House - 16th Essex
Marcos Devers, Dem
State House - 17th Essex
Frank Moran (i), Dem
State House - 18th Essex
Tram Nguyen, Dem
State House - 1st Franklin
Natalie Blais, Dem
State House - 2nd Franklin
Susannah Whipps (i), Ind
State House - 1st Hampden
Todd Smola (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Hampden
Brian Ashe (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Hampden
Nicholas Boldyga (i), GOP
State House - 4th Hampden
John Velis (i), Dem
State House - 5th Hampden
Aaron Vega (i), Dem
State House - 6th Hampden
Michael Finn (i), Dem
State House - 7th Hampden
Thomas Petrolati (i), Dem
State House - 8th Hampden
Joseph Wagner (i), Dem
State House - 9th Hampden
Jose Tosado (i), Dem
State House - 10th Hampden
Carlos Gonzalez (i), Dem
State House - 11th Hampden
Bud Williams (i), Dem
State House - 12th Hampden
Angelo Puppolo (i), Dem
State House - 1st Hampshire
Lindsay Sabadosa, Dem
State House - 2nd Hampshire
Daniel Carey, Dem
State House - 3rd Hampshire
Mindy Domb, Dem
State House - 1st Middlesex
Sheila Harrington (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Middlesex
James Arciero (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Middlesex
Kate Hogan (i), Dem
State House - 4th Middlesex
Danielle Gregoire (i), Dem
State House - 5th Middlesex
David Linsky (i), Dem
State House - 6th Middlesex
Maria Robinson, Dem
State House - 7th Middlesex
Jack Lewis (i), Dem
State House - 8th Middlesex
Carolyn Dykema (i), Dem
State House - 9th Middlesex
Thomas Stanley (i), Dem
State House - 10th Middlesex
John Lawn (i), Dem
State House - 11th Middlesex
Kay Khan (i), Dem
State House - 12th Middlesex
Ruth Balser (i), Dem
State House - 13th Middlesex
Carmine Gentile (i), Dem
State House - 14th Middlesex
Tami Gouveia, Dem
State House - 15th Middlesex
Michelle Ciccolo, Dem
State House - 16th Middlesex
Thomas Golden (i), Dem
State House - 17th Middlesex
David Nangle (i), Dem
State House - 18th Middlesex
Rady Mom (i), Dem
State House - 19th Middlesex
David Robertson, Dem
State House - 20th Middlesex
Bradley Jones (i), GOP
State House - 21st Middlesex
Kenneth Gordon (i), Dem
State House - 22nd Middlesex
Marc Lombardo (i), GOP
State House - 23rd Middlesex
Sean Garballey (i), Dem
State House - 24th Middlesex
David Rogers (i), Dem
State House - 25th Middlesex
Marjorie Decker (i), Dem
State House - 26th Middlesex
Mike Connolly (i), Dem
State House - 27th Middlesex
Denise Provost (i), Dem
State House - 28th Middlesex
Joseph McGonagle (i), Dem
State House - 29th Middlesex
Jonathan Hecht (i), Dem
State House - 30th Middlesex
Richard Haggerty, Dem
State House - 31st Middlesex
Michael Day (i), Dem
State House - 32nd Middlesex
Paul Brodeur (i), Dem
State House - 33rd Middlesex
Steven Ultrino (i), Dem
State House - 34th Middlesex
Christine Barber (i), Dem
State House - 35th Middlesex
Paul Donato (i), Dem
State House - 36th Middlesex
Colleen Garry (i), Dem
State House - 37th Middlesex
Jennifer Benson (i), Dem
State House - 1st Norfolk
Bruce Ayers (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Norfolk
Tackey Chan (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Norfolk
Ronald Mariano (i), Dem
State House - 4th Norfolk
James Murphy (i), Dem
State House - 5th Norfolk
Mark Cusack (i), Dem
State House - 6th Norfolk
William C. Galvin (i), Dem
State House - 7th Norfolk
William Driscoll (i), Dem
State House - 8th Norfolk
Louis Kafka (i), Dem
State House - 9th Norfolk
Shawn Dooley (i), GOP
State House - 10th Norfolk
Jeffrey Roy (i), Dem
State House - 11th Norfolk
Paul McMurtry (i), Dem
State House - 12th Norfolk
John Rogers (i), Dem
State House - 13th Norfolk
Denise Garlick (i), Dem
State House - 14th Norfolk
Alice Peisch (i), Dem
State House - 15th Norfolk
Tommy Vitolo, Dem
State House - 1st Plymouth
Matt Muratore (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Plymouth
Susan Gifford (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Plymouth
Joan Meschino (i), Dem
State House - 4th Plymouth
Patrick Kearney, Dem
State House - 5th Plymouth
David DeCoste (i), GOP
State House - 6th Plymouth
Josh Cutler (i), Dem
State House - 7th Plymouth
Alyson Sullivan, GOP
State House - 8th Plymouth
Angelo D'Emilia (i), GOP
State House - 9th Plymouth
Gerard Cassidy (i), Dem
State House - 10th Plymouth
Michelle DuBois (i), Dem
State House - 11th Plymouth
Claire Cronin (i), Dem
State House - 12th Plymouth
Kathleen LaNatra, Dem
State House - 1st Suffolk
Adrian Madaro (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Suffolk
Daniel Ryan (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Suffolk
Aaron Michlewitz (i), Dem
State House - 4th Suffolk
David Biele, Dem
State House - 5th Suffolk
Liz Miranda, Dem
State House - 6th Suffolk
Russell Holmes (i), Dem
State House - 7th Suffolk
Chynah Tyler (i), Dem
State House - 8th Suffolk
Jay Livingstone (i), Dem
State House - 9th Suffolk
Jon Santiago, Dem
State House - 10th Suffolk
Edward Coppinger (i), Dem
State House - 11th Suffolk
Elizabeth Malia (i), Dem
State House - 12th Suffolk
Dan Cullinane (i), Dem
State House - 13th Suffolk
Daniel Hunt (i), Dem
State House - 14th Suffolk
Angelo Scaccia (i), Dem
State House - 15th Suffolk
Nika Elugardo, Dem
State House - 16th Suffolk
RoseLee Vincent (i), Dem
State House - 17th Suffolk
Kevin Honan (i), Dem
State House - 18th Suffolk
Michael Moran (i), Dem
State House - 19th Suffolk
Robert DeLeo (i), Dem
State House - 1st Worcester
Kimberly Ferguson (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Worcester
Jonathan Zlotnik (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Worcester
Stephan Hay (i), Dem
State House - 4th Worcester
Natalie Higgins (i), Dem
State House - 5th Worcester
Donald Berthiaume (i), GOP
State House - 6th Worcester
Peter Durant (i), GOP
State House - 7th Worcester
Paul Frost (i), GOP
State House - 8th Worcester
Michael Soter, GOP
State House - 9th Worcester
David Muradian (i), GOP
State House - 10th Worcester
Brian Murray (i), Dem
State House - 11th Worcester
Hannah Kane (i), GOP
State House - 12th Worcester
Harold Naughton (i), Dem
State House - 13th Worcester
John J. Mahoney (i), Dem
State House - 14th Worcester
James O'Day (i), Dem
State House - 15th Worcester
Mary Keefe (i), Dem
State House - 16th Worcester
Daniel Donahue (i), Dem
State House - 17th Worcester
David LeBoeuf, Dem
State House - 18th Worcester
Joseph McKenna (i), GOP
District Attorney - Middle (Worcester County)
Joseph Early (i), Dem
District Attorney - Plymouth
Timothy Cruz (i), GOP
District Attorney - Suffolk
Rachael Rollins, Dem
Clerk of Courts - Bristol
Marc Santos (i), Dem
Clerk of Courts - Dukes
George Davis, Dem
Clerk of Courts - Worcester
Dennis McManus (i), Dem
Register of Deeds - Berkshire Northern
Maria Ziemba, Dem
Register of Deeds - Essex Southern
John O'Brien (i), Dem
Register of Deeds - Hampden
Cheryl Coakley-Rivera, Dem
Register of Deeds - Middlesex Northern
Richard Howe (i), Dem
Register of Deeds - Suffolk
Stephen Murphy (i), Dem
Register of Deeds - Worcester
Kathryn Toomey, Dem
County Commissioner - Bristol
John Saunders (i), Dem
County Commissioner - Dukes
John Alley (i), Dem
Leon Brathwaite (i), Dem
Christine Todd (i), Dem
Gretchen Underwood (i), Dem
John Cahill, Dem
Tristan Israel (i), Unr
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 High School Belmont
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Municipal Facilties
No,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Septage Trtmnt Plnt
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 School Dept Gardnr
No,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Highway Vehicles Eq
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Police Station Mrmc
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Old South Rd Imprve
No,
Question - 5 - Prop 2.5 Milstone Rd Improve
No,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Fire Station WNatic
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 PublicSafty Fire St
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Elementary School N
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Nauset Beach Retrt
Yes,
Question - 5 - Prop 2.5 Septage Facility
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Community Center
No,
Question - 5 - Prop 2.5 Morse Rd Property
Yes,
Question - 4 - Prop 2.5 Elementary School W
Yes,
Question - 4 - Community Preservation Berln
Yes,
Question - 4 - Community Preservation Nrtfl
No,
Question - 4 - Community Preservation Plnvl
Yes,
Question - 4or5 - Single-Payer Health Care
Yes,
Question - 4 - Health Care Constitutnl Rght
Yes,
Question - 4 - Global Warming Solutions
Yes,
Question - 4or5 - Racial Justice 13Sflk
Yes,
Question - 5 - Ranked Choice Voting
Yes,
Question - 5 - Repeal Speaker Salary Incrse
Yes,
Question - 4 - Debt free Public College
Yes,