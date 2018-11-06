MA-StHou-Contested
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
James Arciero, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Kathleen Lynch, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 14 precincts - 0 percent
Danielle Gregoire, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Paul Ferro, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
Tami Gouveia, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Factor, Oth 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
David Robertson, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Pina Prinzivalli, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Patricia Meuse, Unr 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
Christopher Tribou, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Marc Lombardo, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Matthew Mixon, Oth 0 - 0 percent
0 of 14 precincts - 0 percent
Richard Haggerty, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Claire Malaguti, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 15 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Day, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Caroline Colarusso, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kateen Kumar, Ind 0 - 0 percent
0 of 14 precincts - 0 percent
Colleen Garry, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Raymond Leczynski, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 13 precincts - 0 percent
Tackey Chan, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
William Burke, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 15 precincts - 0 percent
Ronald Mariano, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Stephen Tougas, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 13 precincts - 0 percent
Brian Hamlin, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Shawn Dooley, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
Jeffrey Roy, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Patrick Casey, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Paul McMurtry, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
John McDonald, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
John T. Mahoney, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Matt Muratore, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
Sarah Hewins, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Susan Gifford, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Joan Meschino, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Kristen Arute, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Patrick Kearney, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Edward O'Connell, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Joseph Armstrong, Ind 0 - 0 percent
Nathaniel Powell, Ind 0 - 0 percent
0 of 13 precincts - 0 percent
Alison Demong, Dem 0 - 0 percent
David DeCoste, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Alex Bezanson, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Alyson Sullivan, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Michelle DuBois, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
John Cruz, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Kathleen LaNatra, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Joseph Truschelli, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 20 precincts - 0 percent
Liz Miranda, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Althea Garrison, IPr 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Kimberly Ferguson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Matthew Moncreaff, Oth 0 - 0 percent
0 of 16 precincts - 0 percent
Jonathan Zlotnik, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Edward Gravel, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Yasmine Khdeer, Oth 0 - 0 percent
0 of 13 precincts - 0 percent
Stephan Hay, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Elmer Eubanks-Archbold, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 15 precincts - 0 percent
Natalie Higgins, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Richard Palmieri, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 14 precincts - 0 percent
Jean Anne Strauss, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Donald Berthiaume, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
Terry Dotson, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Paul Frost, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 14 precincts - 0 percent
Patrick Malone, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Michael Soter, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
Brian Murray, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Sandra Biagetti, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent
Harold Naughton, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Stanley Marcinczyk, Unr 0 - 0 percent
0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent
David LeBoeuf, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Paul Fullen, GOP 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 11-06-2018 14:44