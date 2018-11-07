https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/MA-House-Contested-13372233.php
MA-House-Contested
234 of 235 precincts - 99 percent
x-Jim McGovern, Dem (i) 189,131 - 67 percent
Tracy Lovvorn, GOP 91,969 - 33 percent
225 of 225 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lori Trahan, Dem 171,303 - 62 percent
Rick Green, GOP 92,744 - 34 percent
Michael Mullen, Ind 12,473 - 5 percent
239 of 243 precincts - 98 percent
x-Katherine Clark, Dem (i) 228,521 - 76 percent
John Hugo, GOP 72,353 - 24 percent
230 of 230 precincts - 100 percent
x-Seth Moulton, Dem (i) 216,282 - 65 percent
Joseph Schneider, GOP 104,379 - 31 percent
Mary Jean Charbonneau, Ind 11,244 - 3 percent
222 of 222 precincts - 100 percent
x-Bill Keating, Dem (i) 190,213 - 59 percent
Peter Tedeschi, GOP 130,424 - 41 percent
AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:39
