MA-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-
town in the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Trahan
|Green
|Mullen
|Acton
|6
|6
|7,955
|2,369
|541
|Andover
|7
|7
|7,768
|4,307
|352
|Ashburnham
|1
|1
|1,350
|1,285
|115
|Ashby
|1
|1
|689
|823
|58
|Ayer
|2
|2
|1,999
|1,168
|177
|Berlin
|1
|1
|982
|641
|99
|Bolton
|1
|1
|1,775
|991
|134
|Boxborough
|1
|1
|1,818
|747
|112
|Carlisle
|1
|1
|2,086
|769
|80
|Chelmsford
|9
|9
|10,414
|5,340
|464
|Clinton
|4
|4
|3,187
|1,943
|352
|Concord
|5
|5
|7,586
|1,951
|371
|Dracut
|10
|10
|6,956
|5,449
|440
|Dunstable
|1
|1
|956
|707
|37
|Fitchburg
|12
|12
|6,464
|4,279
|552
|Gardner
|10
|10
|3,601
|2,757
|381
|Groton
|3
|3
|3,559
|1,966
|171
|Harvard
|1
|1
|2,251
|911
|121
|Haverhill
|21
|21
|13,153
|8,392
|985
|Hudson
|7
|7
|5,112
|2,916
|585
|Lancaster
|2
|2
|1,711
|1,392
|171
|Lawrence
|24
|24
|11,160
|2,689
|677
|Littleton
|3
|3
|3,359
|1,619
|202
|Lowell
|33
|33
|17,879
|6,429
|996
|Lunenburg
|4
|4
|2,696
|2,228
|246
|Marlbrough
|14
|14
|8,751
|4,453
|860
|Maynard
|4
|4
|3,219
|1,161
|986
|Methuen
|12
|12
|9,926
|6,668
|640
|Pepperell
|3
|3
|2,481
|2,788
|169
|Shirley
|1
|1
|1,445
|1,149
|131
|Stow
|2
|2
|2,552
|1,133
|290
|Sudbury
|1
|1
|930
|356
|108
|Townsend
|3
|3
|1,804
|2,009
|142
|Tyngsboro
|4
|4
|3,085
|2,153
|146
|Westford
|6
|6
|7,620
|3,684
|263
|Westminstr
|2
|2
|1,785
|1,830
|191
|Winchendon
|3
|3
|1,239
|1,292
|128
|Totals
|225
|225
|171,303
|92,744
|12,473
AP Elections 11-08-2018 11:29
