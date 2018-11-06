MA-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-

town in the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Trahan Green Mullen Acton 6 0 0 0 0 Andover 7 0 0 0 0 Ashburnham 1 0 0 0 0 Ashby 1 0 0 0 0 Ayer 2 0 0 0 0 Berlin 1 0 0 0 0 Bolton 1 0 0 0 0 Boxborough 1 0 0 0 0 Carlisle 1 0 0 0 0 Chelmsford 9 0 0 0 0 Clinton 4 0 0 0 0 Concord 5 0 0 0 0 Dracut 10 0 0 0 0 Dunstable 1 0 0 0 0 Fitchburg 12 0 0 0 0 Gardner 10 0 0 0 0 Groton 3 0 0 0 0 Harvard 1 0 0 0 0 Haverhill 21 0 0 0 0 Hudson 7 0 0 0 0 Lancaster 2 0 0 0 0 Lawrence 24 0 0 0 0 Littleton 3 0 0 0 0 Lowell 33 0 0 0 0 Lunenburg 4 0 0 0 0 Marlbrough 14 0 0 0 0 Maynard 4 0 0 0 0 Methuen 12 0 0 0 0 Pepperell 3 0 0 0 0 Shirley 1 0 0 0 0 Stow 2 0 0 0 0 Sudbury 1 0 0 0 0 Townsend 3 0 0 0 0 Tyngsboro 4 0 0 0 0 Westford 6 0 0 0 0 Westminstr 2 0 0 0 0 Winchendon 3 0 0 0 0 Totals 225 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-06-2018 13:29