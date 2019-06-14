Lutheran Social Services to take over Bismarck facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota plans to acquire the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House's property in Bismarck and turn the facility into affordable housing.

Lutheran Social Services is partnering with CommunityWorks North Dakota on the acquisition. The plan is to take over the facility by the end of summer and turn it into affordable housing.

Lutheran Social Services CEO Jessica Thomasson tells The Bismarck Tribune the sale of the site is "in the works." Choice Bank took ownership of the facility last month.

Thomasson says Lutheran Social Services got involved to try to preserve 85 units of affordable housing in Bismarck.

The status of Ruth Meiers Hospitality House is unclear. Thomasson says the nonprofit no longer offers services at the East Boulevard Avenue location and doesn't have staff.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com