Luke’s holds summer sports camps





Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 The campers at St. Luke's pose after the sports camp June session. The campers at St. Luke's pose after the sports camp June session. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 2 of 2 Campers fine-tune lacrosse skills at one of St. Luke's sports camps in June. Campers fine-tune lacrosse skills at one of St. Luke's sports camps in June. Photo: Contributed Photo Luke’s holds summer sports camps 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

St. Luke’s School kicked off the summer with its Sports Camps and has already enjoyed two fun-filled weeks with another four planned for July and August.

The multi-sports camp allows kids ages 4-14 years old to experience a wide variety of sports over the course of the week while also learning about the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership.

This is the second year the school has offered this summer opportunity and camp director Dan Clarke is pleased with the success the camp has enjoyed.

“The camp has been awesome and we are looking forward to the remaining weeks,” Clarke said. “We want to make sports a fun experience for all the campers and I think everyone who has attended has had a great time.”

With the FIFA World Cup taking place this summer in Russia the St. Luke’s Sports Camp introduced its own ‘World Cup Day’. Campers were assigned to four different teams competing across a number of different sports and games over the course of the day. Spain was crowned champion.

“The kids had a blast but what was great to see was how everyone was working together and congratulating the other teams throughout the day,” Clarke said.

The St. Luke’s Sports Camp has four more weeks outlined below and campers can choose between a half-day or full-day option.

Remaining weeks are July 9-13; July 16-20; July 23-27 and August 13-17.