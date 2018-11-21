Ludwig Goransson is having the best year ever. Period.

In this Nov. 15, 2018 photo, Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson poses for a portrait in New York. At just 34, Goransson is having the best year of his career. He completed the film score for the uber-successful “Black Panther,” and earned three nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards. He also composed music for the film “Venom,” released last month, and returned to the “Creed” franchise to do its film score. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP) less In this Nov. 15, 2018 photo, Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson poses for a portrait in New York. At just 34, Goransson is having the best year of his career. He completed the film score for the uber-successful ... more Photo: Christopher Smith, Christopher Smith/Invision/AP Photo: Christopher Smith, Christopher Smith/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Ludwig Goransson is having the best year ever. Period. 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Though he's virtually unknown to the larger public, Ludwig Goransson had one of the best years in entertainment.

The 34-year-old was part of two of the biggest pop culture moments in 2018 with the success of "Black Panther," for which he composed the score, and Childish Gambino's hit "This Is America," produced and co-written by Goransson. The Swedish musician will close the year on another high with Wednesday's release of "Creed II," which he scored.

Goransson says "it definitely feels like I'm living a dream. But I try not to pinch myself because I don't want to wake up."

Goransson and director Ryan Coogler worked together on 2013's "Fruitvale Station," 2015's "Creed" and "Black Panther."

The composer earned three Grammy nominations this year for his work with Gambino.